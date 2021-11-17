Watch
Olean murder suspect taken into custody after arrest warrant was issued

Handcuffs
Posted at 11:29 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 15:58:58-05

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olean police said a murder suspect has been taken into custody after an arrest warrant was issued.

Police announced Wednesday an arrest warrant has been issued for 50-year-old Theodore E. Coffie aka "Teddy" for second degree murder, second degree criminal possession of a weapon, first degree criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. Police said he was considered "armed and dangerous.'

Later Wednesday police announced Coffie was in custody and thanked the public for their cooperation.

The warrant was issued in connection with the fatal shooting of Alexis Figueroa on the 300 block of South Third Street on March 24.

