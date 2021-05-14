Olean man sentenced to 12 years in prison for receiving child porn via social media

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York says an Olean man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for receiving photos of naked young girls via social media.

Investigators say 30-year-old Shane Guay solicited photos of a naked 12-year-old girl and a naked 13-year-old girl via Instragram in November 2016.

Law enforcement officials recovered 154 images and five videos of child pornography on electronic devices seized from Guay.

Officials say some of the images included prepubescent children, as well as depictions of violence.