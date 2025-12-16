Olean High School principal charged after alleged physical incident with student

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The principal of Olean High School (OHS) has been charged after allegedly engaging in a physical incident with a student.

According to the Olean Times Herald, 55-year-old Jeffery Andreano was charged Friday with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Andreano is set to return to Olean City Court on January 20.

The newspaper also shared a statement from Dr. Genelle Morris, Superintendent of Olean Schools, stating the district was made aware of the charges and is cooperating with law enforcement. In addition, they will continue to follow district policy, school contracts and New York State law.

"The Olean City School District is cooperating fully and will continue to follow district policy and New York state law. Please know that the safety and well-being of your children remain our highest priorities. We are committed to maintaining a safe, supportive school environment and to handling this matter with the utmost responsibility, diligence and transparency in accordance with the law."

- Dr. Genelle Morris, superintendent of Olean schools

Andreano has served as principal since 2015, and previously served as assistant principal for 14 years.

WKBW reached out to the Olean High School and the Olean Police Department for more information.