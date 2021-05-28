Olean dance studio owner and teacher honored for 40 years of service

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Marcia Gallineaux-Hubert, owner and teacher at Dance Arts Olean was honored Thursday by the Olean dance community and Mayor William Aiello.

This proclamation from the mayor was a surprise for her during an outdoor dance recital in Lincoln Park in Olean for her years of work in the dance community including keeping the studio open and running, with safety precautions, during the pandemic.

She has run the studio for nearly 40 years. She turns 79 this year but continues to run the studio and even teaches tap dance classes every week.