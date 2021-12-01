Watch
Olean City School District superintendent resigns

WKBW
Posted at 10:18 PM, Nov 30, 2021
OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The superintendent of the Olean City School District resigned during a Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.

The district says Rick Moore submitted his "resignation for retirement purposes" effective November 30, 2021.

The Olean Board of Education has accepted the resignation for reitrement purposes of Superintendent Rick Moore effective November 30, 2021. The Board appointed Aaron Wolfe, Director of Human Resources, to assume the duties of the superintednet while the Board works with Scott Payne, BOCES Superintendent, to identify an interim Superintendent. "On behalf of the Board, District and community, we wish Mr. Moore well," said Andrew Caya, Board President.
Olean City School District

Moore's resignation comes weeks after the resignation of the co-principal at Olean Intermediate Middle School, who was the subject of a student-led protest.

