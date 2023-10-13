Olean artist carving 2,023-pound pumpkin for Buffalo Bills

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Artist Eric Jones carved a massive one-ton pumpkin that'll get a national spotlight Sunday night in Orchard Park in hopes to bring extra luck to Buffalo Bills playing against the New York Giants.

Many people visiting the Great Pumpkin Farm couldn’t help but stop to admire the 2,023-pound pumpkin carved by Jones.

“My mind is blown at this moment because I’ve never seen this pumpkin this big and that’s carved just like this,” says Nicole McDonald, a resident. “And I love the Bills.”

Jones carved the pumpkin of Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen.

“Pumpkin carving is a testament to how loyal the Bills fans are,” says Jones.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person spent some time with Jones Thursday watching him being detailed with his work.

He tells her it took him 12 hours to carve it while also taking a couple of hours coloring it up.

“Me personally if I’m not doing it in snow. I’m doing it in pumpkin, sand or something. I gotta do something Buffalo Bills,” he says. “So this time of year is all pumpkins and all Buffalo Bills.”

Some may wonder how is it possible to have an enormous pumpkin?

“Genetics. You take the seeds from each year, the biggest pumpkin,” says Kelley Schultz, ower of Great Pumpkin Farm. “You kind of mix them together and every year it just seems like it gets bigger and bigger.”

Others say the pumpkin is so big that it seems like it was a perfect match for Jones to carve it.

“It’s cool to see that he’s such a good artist,” says Jeff Ordan, a resident. “He did the Damar Hamlin ice sculpture and seeing this he’s establishing himself as one of the highlights of Buffalo right now. It’s pretty cool to see.”

Jones says his work is more than just carving.

“Carving is very therapeutic. It’s a passion of mine. I do sand, snow, ice and butter, and all kinds of things,” he says. “But this time of year is all about pumpkins. So this is one of the biggest one that I’ve carved this year.”

