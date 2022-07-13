Old Home Days underway this week in Williamsville

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The summer fun is going strong in the northtowns this week.

Old Home Days kicked off Tuesday night with a parade in Williamsville.

There will be rides, games and special events taking place for the whole family at Island Park.

The midway will be open from noon until 10pm through Friday.

The Beer Tent is also open daily with drink specials and nightly performers.

Upcoming bands include Hit 'n Run on Thursday and Flipside on Friday.

Old Home Days is a four day festival that has taken place at Island Park in Williamsville each July for the past 44 years.

The event is put on by the Jolly Boys, which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to raise funds to support youth organizations in Amherst and Williamsville.

The Jolly Boys have donated over $1.5 million to charity throughout its history.