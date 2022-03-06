Olcott Polar Bear Swim for Sight

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It may feel like spring out there, But it's still to cold for a swim, Unless you happen to be a polar bear.

The 53rd annual Polar Bear Swim for Sight took place at Olcott Beach in Niagara County Sunday.

The Olcott Lions Club hosted the event, which they say is the oldest, continuously run charity swim in New York State.

Hundreds of people braved the bone chilling waters of Lake Ontario to take part this year.

This annual swim has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, helping those with visual impairments.

It also continues to support many other local charities as well.

The day ended with a beach party with plenty of food and drink to help warm everyone up.