Okell Park in South Buffalo reopens after multi-million dollar improvement project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A South Buffalo ballpark is back open.

Officials cut the ribbon on a multi-million dollar project at Okell Park on Monday.

The $4.6 million project includes new artificial turf, lighting, a scoreboard and indoor batting cages.

The Buffalo Bisons consulted on the renovations. The team's president hopes these improvements can help inspire young players to swing for the professional fences.

"Thousands of kids have played baseball here and have gone onto be baseball fans, kids play here, grandkids play here," Mike Buckzowski said. "Now, what everyone has done here is ensure that not only this continues but it's going to thrive and grow and we're going to get more and more boys and girls playing baseball and softball right here in South Buffalo."

Part of the funding for the project came from Congressman Tim Kennedy who secured the money while he was a state senator.

Kennedy threw the first pitch during the first game back at the park.