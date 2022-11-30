Oishei Children’s Hospital receives Ford Mustang from West Herr

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Herr donated a Ford Mustang to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital Tuesday. The donation aims to give patients and their families an interactive play space.

The Ford Mustang is blue and includes removable seats for accessible play.

“We are so thankful for the immense support shown by West Herr to Oishei Children’s Hospital. With their historic donation to the Patricia Allen Fund in October, and now with such a fun, accessible addition to the second floor, we are so fortunate to have such a generous organization that continuously supports the mom, kids and babies in the Western New York community.” - Allegra Jaros, Oishei Children’s Hospital President

West Herr donated $2 million to the Patricia Allen Fund in October, the largest single donation to the fund since its launch in 2020.