Oishei Children's Hospital offering tips to help kids with autism adapt to wearing masks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Oishei Children's Hospital says is offering tips to parents of kids with autism to help them adapt to wearing face masks.

“It’s becoming clearer that even as more and more people get vaccinated and things begin to open up, face masks will most likely continue to be part of our daily lives for the foreseeable future, and getting kids with ASD to follow these guidelines is key to keeping them safe,” said Michelle Hartley-McAndrew, MD, medical director of The Children's Guild Foundation Autism Spectrum Disorder Center at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

OCH is offering the following tips to parents of children with autism



Demonstrate using the face mask on a preferred object or person, such as a stuffed animal or doll, or a family member.

Practice mask-wearing while your child is calm and do so for short durations of time, allowing for breaks as needed.

Empower your child by given them control, letting them choose the print or fabric of their mask.

If your child is bothered by the elastic straps around their ears, try a mask design that uses strings that tie around the head or clips that hold the straps together away from the ears.

Try having the child practice during a special, preferred activity – something they can only do as they practice wearing a mask to help build their tolerance and create positive associations.

Set your child up for success. Plan outings requiring mask-wearing in low-demand environments that are quiet and calm.

Show your child a photo of themselves wearing a face mask and use it as a visual cue alerting them to put on their mask before an outing. The photo can be kept close to the door or on a phone or tablet that is easily accessible.

Practice together – one, two, three, mask on!

You can find more information by clicking here or by calling The Children’s Guild Foundation Autism Spectrum Disorder Center at Oishei Children’s Hospital at (716) 323-6560.