Oishei Children's Hospital celebrates its first 'Giving Day'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are all working together to help support kids who need it most.

Oishei Children's Hospital is celebrating its first "Giving Day."

The hospital teaming up with local radio stations on Tuesday to raise money for critical hospital programs and services.

The fundraiser passing its goal of 280-thousand dollars, and currently has raised more than $426,000.

"So much of what we do and provide is not billable," Dr. Stephen Turkovich, president of Oishei Children's Hospital said. "Our childlife specialists, our social workers, our therapists, all that sort of stuff that we offer children and families to help them grow and thrive is just not billable so every dollar really helps."

The money will go to improve resources for the hospital, including new equipment and education programs for staff.

Donations are being accepted still online and you can donate here.