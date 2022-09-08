Ohio family rescued after rockslide at Devil's Hole State Park

NEW YORK (WKBW) — An Ohio family says they are lucky to be alive after being caught in a rockslide at Devil's Hole State Park on Sunday.

While walking along a trail, the Breiding family began to notice large rocks and boulders falling around them from all directions.

Aimee Breiding broke her arm. Her husband and children were knocked over the edge and have minor injuries.

"I shouted at them to run, but there was no time. There was rocks coming down in front, behind, we had nowhere to run to." The Breiding Family

The family says the rockslide lasted about 10 seconds but it took two hours for the family to be extracted from the area by the Niagara Falls Fire Department.

New York State Parks Service says the trail at Devil's Hole is still closed but is set to reopen sometime soon.