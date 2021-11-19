Oh dear, what to do with the deer in West Seneca?

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca has a bit of a deer problem, and the town is looking to do something about it.

“The town board started a deer task force about eight or nine months ago,” explained West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson.

That task force is asking the public what they think should be done with deer in a survey. The survey asked if the town should use a lethal option for the deer. Right now, according to the survey, the town is split.

From 2015 to 2020, West Seneca Police responded to over 1,000 calls involving deer. None of those crashes were fatal.

Supervisor Dickson says the town is working closely with the DEC.

“This is a regional problem. If each town has its own little policy, that doesn’t get to the regional issue,” said Dickson.

While the West Seneca deer task force works to determine the best cause of action, they want to hear more from the public. Its holding a meeting for anyone to weigh in, on January 18 at 6pm.