Officials investigate two-alarm fire on Davison Road in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Lockport Fire Department is investigating a fire on Davison Road Friday.

Officials say firefighters responded to 102 Davison Road around noon Friday for the report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed in flames on all sides and fire officials started an exterior attack of the fire. The fire burned through the roof and then caused it to collapse into the building at one point. Firefighters investigated the adjoining structures to see of the fire spread, smoke was present but no fire was found.

Officials say the fire was declared under control around 12:47 p.m. and then declared extinguished around 1:06 p.m., no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials say arson is going to be strongly considered as the cause.