Officials in N. Tonawanda and E. Aurora working around clock, municipalities prepare for shelters if need be

EAST AURORA & N. TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7News team was scattered throughout the region Wednesday to hear from neighbors, community leaders and first responders on preparations and clean-up efforts, as the heart of the lake band sat right over Western New York.

Two city officials shared what neighbors can expect overnight and the resources available to help keep them safe.

The City of North Tonawanda wanted to ensure to take a proactive approach to clearing its roads as snow will continue to fall into Thursday.

Mayor Austin Tylec was prepared for the highs and lows wants people to take extra precaution and avoid unnecessary travel.

"Essential workers can move as they need. In our police department, I spoke to our police chief. We're not going to be going after people, ticketing, like some are saying it'll be warnings. We just want to keep people off the roads if people are at work right now and they have plans to get home, we just want to you to get home safe," City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec said.

A driving ban was in effect was but lifted Wednesday night at 8 p.m., thanks to the Department of Public Works clearing roads.

A travel advisory is still in effect until noon Thursday.

If there is any kind of mass outages city officials have a location in place for service.

"We do have our fire companies open for service. We ask people to contact my office or the fire department headquarters if there is a mass outage. We do have the resources available if need be," Tylec said.

Meanwhile, the town of East Aurora having a rough start to its morning Wednesday but crews were able to keep up into the night.

Town of East Aurora Highways Superintendent David Gunner said, "We spent our day today cleaning up to get prepared for the next band, pushing back snow banks and drifts all day. The wind has been really howling and have had to stay out pretty much around the clock."

Crews are working 24 hour shifts and anticipating a rough night for Wednesday.

Anyone who needs an emergency shelter can got to the Town's Senior Center!

Gunner said, "We have our Senior Center. It hasn't been opened because I don't believe we've had any issue. We haven't had any power out so if we had an issue with that, we would have been able to open it immediately."

As for transportation at the public and aviation level, NFTA told Pheben Kassahun the metro is operational outside of south of the City of Buffalo.