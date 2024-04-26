Officials continue to investigate the death of Jamestown man

JAMESTOWN, B.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Police Department and the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office continue to investigate the murder of Jamestown man Trevon Tripp who was fatally shot on March 18, 2024.

Today, 53 year-old William Hernandez was taken into custody and charged with Robbery in the First Degree. He will be arraigned in Jamestown City Court.

35 year-old Juan C. Rivera was taken into custody on March 19 and was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon to the Second Degree.

He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail and his bail was set at $50,000 dollars.

Further charges will be presented to a Chautauqua County Grand Jury by the District Attorney's Office at a later date.

Detectives are still unraveling the case and collecting evidence to provide further details.

If anyone knows anything about the case, they are encouraged to contact the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7536 or the anonymous tip line at (716) 483-TIPS (8477). Emails can be sent to info@jpdny.com .

