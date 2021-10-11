Officer stabbed in the chest by inmate at Attica Correctional Facility

ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NYS Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) announced an officer was stabbed in the chest at the Attica Correctional Facility on October 8.

According to NYSCOPBA, on the morning of October 8 an officer let an inmate out of his cell to receive his medication and as he exited his cell he allegedly grabbed the officer’s arm and stabbed the officer with an sharp metal object. The officer was allegedly stabbed in the upper chest three times and fell backwards which freed him from the inmate's grip.

NYSCOPBA said two officers immediately responded and confronted the suspect in his cell, who was allegedly armed with metal weapons in both hands, he was ordered to surrender the weapons and he complied and was placed in restraints.

The 45-year-old inmate, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder, was not injured and is being held pending charges.

According to NYSCOPBA, the officer was taken to facility medical staff for evaluation and the staff found a quarter inch abrasion on the officer’s upper left chest in addition to redness on his back and ankle pain. The officer was transported to ECMC to be treated further and remains unable to return to work.

NYSCOPBA said a 5.5 inch brass or copper tube that was sharpened to a point and a 14.5 inch rusted jagged piece of metal was recovered from the inmate's cell.