Officer-involved shooting reported at Amherst apartment complex

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police say a woman was shot by officers after charging at them with a knife.

This happened at the Colonie Apartment Complex on Sweet Home Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries. Amherst Police have not yet released her identity. No officers were injured in this incident.

7 News was at the scene of a large police presence at this apartment complex on Monday for reports of a woman attacking people with a knife. Amherst Police told us then it was a mental health call. We do not know if these two incidents are connected.

The shooting was captured on a body camera. The district attorney's office was notified and will investigate.