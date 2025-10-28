Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officer-involved shooting reported at Amherst apartment complex

Warning: The video below contains graphic images and could be disturbing to some viewers.
A woman was shot by Amherst Police on Tuesday afternoon after allegedly charging at officers with a knife at the Colonie Apartment Complex on Sweet Home Road.
Officer-involved shooting reported at Amherst apartment complex
Posted
and last updated

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police say a woman was shot by officers after charging at them with a knife.

This happened at the Colonie Apartment Complex on Sweet Home Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries. Amherst Police have not yet released her identity. No officers were injured in this incident.

7 News was at the scene of a large police presence at this apartment complex on Monday for reports of a woman attacking people with a knife. Amherst Police told us then it was a mental health call. We do not know if these two incidents are connected.

The shooting was captured on a body camera. The district attorney's office was notified and will investigate.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app