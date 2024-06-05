Officer accused of rape of minor fired by the Niagara Falls Police Department

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls police officer who was arrested in April on three counts of third-degree rape has been fired by the department, according to information from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

In April, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said in a statement that his office's Criminal Investigation Bureau began investigating Martice Porter after they received "a report of a sex offense involving a juvenile victim."

Porter was charged with third-degree rape, defined as sexual intercourse with a person under 17 by a person who is 21 or older. A Niagara Falls city spokesperson said Porter was placed on a 30-day administrative leave after the incident.

According to information from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Porter was fired by the NFPD and his police training has been decertified.

A November 14, 2023, social media post by the Niagara Falls Police Club showed Porter being sworn in as a police officer. 7 News learned Porter was a patrolman working the midnight shift and he previously worked for the Lewiston Police Department.