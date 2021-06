NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Office of the New York State Attorney General will host a gun buyback in Niagara Falls July 10.

The Office of the Attorney General says the buyback is in collaboration with the Niagara Falls Police Department and will be held Saturday, July 10 at St. John’s African Methodist Episcopal Church located at 917 Garden Ave & Richard Allen Way from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

You can find more details in the graphic below.