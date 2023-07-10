Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Off-ramp from Route 5 east to 190 north to be closed for two to three weeks

route 5 ramp closure.jpg
NITTEC
route 5 ramp closure.jpg
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 13:07:17-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced the off-ramp from Route 5 east to 190 north closed Monday for bridge painting work.

The NYSDOT said the work is expected to last two to three weeks or until the work is complete and motorists should follow the posted detour.

"Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license," a release says.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!