Off-duty U.S Customs and Border Protection officer arraigned for menacing victim with handgun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that an Orchard Park man was arraigned on one count of menacing in the second degree.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, the defendant, 39-year-old Derek J. Gentner, allegedly followed the victim as he drove out of a motel parking lot and headed northbound on Camp Road in Hamburg.

The victim called 911 to report that as Gentner drove in the left-hand passing lane, he allegedly pulled alongside his vehicle and pointed a weapon toward the victim.

The alleged crime followed an incident involving the defendant and a female at the motel.

After the incident, the victim made a U-turn and drove southbound on Camp Road, where the defendant allegedly continued to follow the victim into Hamburg, before stopping on Lakeview Road.

The victim met with police officers a short distance away. Police initiated a traffic stop on Lake Street and Haviland Place where the defendant was arrested.

Gentner will return to court on Friday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. for further proceedings. If convicted of the charge, Gentner will face a maximum sentence of one year in jail.