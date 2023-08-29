Off-duty Buffalo police officer serving as security guard involved in shooting on Elmwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Elmwood Avenue Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Elmwood Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Police said some type of struggle took place between the store's security guard and a 30-year-old man who was allegedly attempting to leave the store with items he didn't pay for.

At some point the security guard's gun discharged, striking the man in the hand. He was transported to ECMC for what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The security guard is a Buffalo police officer and was off-duty at the time.

7 News has confirmed that the incident occurred at the CVS store at Elmwood and Amherst.