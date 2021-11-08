Off-duty Buffalo police officer facing charges in connection with two domestic violence incidents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 36-year-old Keenan J. Redmon, of Buffalo, was arraigned on Friday in Buffalo City Court on one count of menacing in the second degree and two counts of harassment in the second degree.

According to the district attorney's office, in July 2021 Redmon subjected a female victim to physical contact by forcibly grabbing the back of her neck inside a restaurant on Hertel Avenue. It is also alleged that in August 2021 he forced the female victim into a bathroom and brandished what appeared to be a pistol while threatening her.

Redmon is a Buffalo police officer and was off-duty at the time of both alleged incidents. He is scheduled to return on Friday for a pre-trial conference and was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying for bail. The judge issued a stay away order of protection on behalf of the victim.