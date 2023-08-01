Off-duty Buffalo police lieutenant facing charges in connection to domestic violence-related incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Larry Muhammad, Jr. of Buffalo was arraigned Monday in Buffalo City Court on two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, and one count of first-degree failure to safely store firearms.

According to the district attorney's office, around 12:05 a.m. on Monday Muhammad was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed through red lights and near oncoming traffic in the area of Bailey Avenue. He allegedly took his female passenger's cell phone when she attempted to call 911 for help and crossed into the opposite lane nearly causing a collision with another vehicle.

In addition, Muhammad allegedly fired a shot from a handgun after exiting his vehicle on Langfield Drive.

Officers allegedly recovered a handgun from Muhammad's right hip, two unsecured guns from the trunk of his vehicle, and a shell casing from the street. The guns and shell casing were submitted into evidence.

The district attorney's office said Muhammad is a lieutenant with the Buffalo Police Department and was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident. He is scheduled to return on Monday for a felony hearing, he was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail, and a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

If convicted of the highest count he faces a maximum of seven years in prison.