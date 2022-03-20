'Off Broadway Market' returns for second year

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (WKBW) — More than 50 artisans and vendors are gathering at the Eastern Hills Mall for the second ‘Off Broadway Market.’

The event kicked off March 19 and 20, but there are more dates scheduled:

March 26-27, April 2-3, and 9-10

Saturday hours: 10 AM – 4 PM

Sunday hours: 12 PM – 5 PM

Thursday, April 14 – Saturday April 16 from 10 AM – 6 PM

“Last year we had an amazing time here, everyone was so welcoming, the vendors were so welcoming, the crowds were amazing,” co-owner of Franklin’s Honey & Apples Stephen Nowicki said.

In 2021, the Broadway Market was unable to host some of its usual Easter vendors due to COVID-19 restrictions, so that’s how the Off Broadway Market began, with just over thirty vendors.

“We had been there about 30 years,” Nowicki said. “So, when the opportunity called, we came here.”

“The people who moved out were invited here and we love it,” co-owner of Bavarian Nut Company Shara Desrosiers said. “We have a great time.”

Other artisans said even though they weren’t part of the Off Broadway Market last year, they could not pass up the opportunity to join the market

“I heard a lot of good reports from last year and wanted to try it out,” Owner of Kirsten’s Creations Kirsten O’Connell said.

Vendors said their favorite part is interacting with each other and with the community.

“Sharing my stuff with them and hearing their stories and why things touch with them,” O’Connell said.

“Seeing the locals and having people support our local business,” Desrosiers said.

Events coordinator at Eastern Hills Mall, Dalton Drake, said this likely won’t be the last time they host the Off Broadway Market, hopefully turning it into a growing annual event; Drake said this year is a good start.

“A lot more vendors than last year and the crowd so far is doing good especially for being St. Patrick’s Day weekend,” Drake said.