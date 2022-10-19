Oct. 20 declared Zombie Appreciation Day in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Oct. 20 will no longer simply just be Oct. 20... at least not in the city of North Tonawanda. Now it is Zombie Appreciation Day, as declared by North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec.

The new appreciation day was made official at the beginning of a common council meeting at the North Tonawanda City Hall Council Chamber.

The special proclamation honored North Tonawanda's Ghostlight Theatre, which will put on a live-on-stage production of "Night of the Living Dead."

The production is a special fundraiser for the theatre, and its last week of performances will take place Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 to Oct. 22 at 8 p.m., and its final show on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

You can purchase $18 general admission tickets for all four shows, here, or by calling 716-743-1614.