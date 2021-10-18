Watch
Oakfield man facing murder charges in father's death

Posted at 4:40 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 04:58:54-04

OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Oakfield man is facing second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his father over the weekend.

The Genesee County Sheriff's office says they received a call to conduct a welfare check on 69-year-old Martin Maher just before 11:00 Sunday morning. Deputies say when they arrived at his home on Drake Street in Oakfield, they found him dead in his home.

Sheriffs say they pinned Maher's 37-year-old son, Nicholas, who also lived at the home their suspect. They say he was found just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon in Erie County, and was taken into custody without any trouble.

Nicholas Maher was arraigned in the Town of Oakfield Court Sunday afternoon and is facing 2nd degree murder charges. He's currently in Genesee County jail awaiting trial.

