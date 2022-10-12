Oakfield man facing 46 counts of rape and criminal sexual act

VILLAGE OF OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Village of Oakfield man is facing 46 counts of rape and criminal sexual act.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced that 39-year-old Ricardo Castillo Jr. has been arrested and charged with the following:

13 counts — first-degree rape

10 Counts — second-degree rape, victim under 15 years old

13 Counts — first-degree criminal sexual act

10 Counts — second-degree criminal sexual act, victim under 15 years old

According to the sheriff's office, the charges are in connection to a series of sexual offenses that took place across the Village of Oakfield and the Town of Elba from November 2019 through August 2021.

Castillo was arraigned on all charges and released under Genesee Justice supervision. He is due back in court at a later date.