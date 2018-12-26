O.P. Police hunting for "sealing" suspects

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park Police are now looking to identify the vehicle or individuals who they say took $3,000 for a driveway "sealing" job, but never finished the job.

According to the victim involved, a grey Dodge Ram pick-up arrived at his home on December 19. The occupants told him his driveway needed to be sealed and they could do it for $5,000. The victim apparently told the men who only had $3,000 available but that he needed to go to the bank. The victim says the group followed him to the bank where he withdrew $2,000, gave it to the suspects, then went back into the bank and withdrew another $1,000 and again, gave it to the suspects. The group then discussed returning to do the work but never did.

The victim was unable to give any suspect identification but did take a picture of the truck before opening his door.