O.A.R. set to perform at Artpark Amphitheater

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — As part of Artpark Amphitheater's 50th Anniversary Season, O.A.R. is set to perform at the amphitheater as they embark on their own 2024 Summer Tour.

The concert will take place on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 starting at 6 p.m. with special guests RIPE and DJ Logic.

O.A.R. hails from Rockville, MD and has received both platinum and gold plaques for their works. The band has helped to celebrate New Year's Eve by performing at Times Square, and has also performed at Red Rocks Amphitheater dozens of times along with selling out their Madison Square Garden performances twice.

Since the Artpark grounds are currently experiencing construction, tickets will be available for purchase onlinestarting November 17th at noon.

More information is available at the amphitheater's website.

