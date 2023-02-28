NYSP vehicle struck while assisting a disabled vehicle New York State Thruway

ERIE COUNTY (WKBW) — New York State police say a trooper was injured Monday while assisting a disabled vehicle on the New York State Thruway.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the I-90 west between exits 48A (Pembroke) and 49 (Depew).

NYSP said trooper Kevin R. Jobity was parked behind the disabled vehicle on the left shoulder, with emergency lights activated, when his vehicle was struck from behind. He was seated in the vehicle and transported to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been treated and released.

According to police, the driver was going too fast for the road conditions, lost control of his vehicle, and struck the NYSP vehicle. He was not injured and was issued traffic tickets.

New York State has a "Move Over Law" which is meant to protect law enforcement officers, emergency workers, tow and service vehicle operators and other maintenance workers.