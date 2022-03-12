Watch
NYSP: two people dead after crash in Allegany County

Posted at 8:30 PM, Mar 11, 2022
CENTERVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say two people have died after a crash in Allegany County Friday morning.

According to NYSP, troopers were called to a crash near County Route 36 and Dow Road in the Town of Centerville just before 8:30 a.m.

Investigators say a pickup truck was traveling south on Dow Road and did not stop at the stop sign. At the same time, a tractor trailer was traveling north on County Route 36 and struck the pickup.

State police say both the driver and passenger of the pickup died at the scene. Police say the victims were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Police identified the victims as 71-year-old Michael Frazier, of Fillmore, and76-year-old Leonard Frazier, of Bliss.

The investigation is ongoing.

