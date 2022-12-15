NYSP to crack down on impaired and reckless driving during holidays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Police announced Wednesday their participation in the national "Drive High Get a DUI" campaign that will crack down on impaired and reckless driving during the holidays.

The campaign is set to start Wednesday and last until Sunday, Jan 1. 2023. Drivers across the state can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and more troopers on roadways during the campaign.

Troopers will also be watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not buckled in properly, and drivers who are violating the state's "Move Over Law."

Underage drinking enforcement details will also be conducted statewide as well. State troopers will use marked Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles to identify those who are using cell phones while driving. The vehicles are able to blend in with traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once emergency lights are activated.

During last year's holiday season crackdown, NYSP arrested 522 people for DWIs, and issued over 35,000 tickets for speeding, distracted driving, and violating the Move Over Law.