NYSP: Three arrested in connection to stabbing in Town of Freedom

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced three arrests were made in connection to a stabbing in the Town of Freedom.

Police said troopers responded to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital Friday for three victims who suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds. Investigation revealed the three victims and three suspects involved were migrant workers on a farm in Freedom. The suspects allegedly stabbed the victims with a combination of items including a kitchen knife and beer bottles.

Police said on Friday the suspects, 21-year-old David Del Carmen Ibarra, 36-year-old Alberto Ibarra Del Carmen and 25-year-old Jose L. Del Carmen Ibarra were arrested for second-degree assault. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were also contacted for the suspects who police say are illegal aliens.

The suspects were arraigned at Town of Freedom Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $50k cash bail.