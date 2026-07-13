NYSP: Three arrested after assault at Beaver Island State Park

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced three people were arrested after an assault at Beaver Island State Park on Sunday.

State police said troopers, along with New York State Park Police, the Erie County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Border Patrol were dispatched to Beaver Island around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday after numerous reports of several people fighting and possible weapon involvement.

According to NYSP, when patrols arrived, there was a large crowd of men, women and children in the parking lot, and two vehicles attempted to leave but were stopped by responding units.

Police said one of the occupants, 40-year-old Wilfredo Rodriguez of Buffalo, was allegedly found in possession of a Glock 26, 9mm handgun. Two other occupants, 27-year-old Michael A. Acosta-Padilla of Buffalo and 29-year-old Jeanpierre Montalvo Santos of Buffalo, were allegedly uncooperative and taken into custody by law enforcement.

A 42-year-old victim was transported to ECMC for lacerations to his head.

Police said all three suspects were turned over to the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation for arrest and processing. Rodriguez was transported to the Erie County Holding Center and Santos and Acosta-Padilla were issued appearance tickets.