NYSP: 'Situation resolved' at Letchworth State Park after manhunt; park remains closed

(WKBW) — New York State police said "the situation has been resolved," at Letchworth State Park after a manhunt took place for a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Police said there is no threat to public safety and the park remains closed as of just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the manhunt was connected to a deadly shooting in Irondequoit. According to ABC affiliate 13WHAM in Rochester, police believe the victim is 80 years old and they said his wife is who called 911 to report the crime.

Earlier Thursday, authorities asked the public to avoid the hiking trails and the camping area while the manhunt was underway.