NYSP respond to crash involving 25-30 vehicles on I-90 in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are responding to a crash involving 25-30 vehicles, both passenger and commercial, on I-90 in Batavia.

Police said the crash is between exits 48 and 48A. All westbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 48 and all eastbound traffic is being diverted off Exit 48A.

We have been told that at this time, there are non-life-threatening injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Below you can watch video sent to us here at 7 News by a driver who was in the middle of the crash.