NYSP raises maximum age to become New York State Trooper to 34

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State Police announced Thursday that Governor Kathy Hochul approved a request to raise the maximum age to apply to become a New York State Trooper from 29 to 34 years old.

"This change will allow us to recruit the most diverse and skilled group of candidates possible," said Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli. "There are many qualified candidates from the military or other careers who decide that they want to transition to the State Police, but because of the previous age requirement, some were not eligible. These are individuals that have a wealth of knowledge and experience to bring to the job. The New York State Police has a proud tradition of excellence. By raising the age, we are ensuring that we have the best and most qualified candidates possible to carry on that legacy, and serve and protect the people of New York."

Eligible candidates will be able to apply beginning July 1 and can schedule to take the Trooper Entrance exam as early as July 10. The exam will be administered online at authorized testing centers through September.

You can learn more about becoming a New York State Trooper here.