WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a Pennsylvania woman has died after a crash in Westfield Thursday.

According to NYSP, just after 1:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling on Route 5 in the Town of Westfield when it crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into a tractor trailer traveling eastbound.

Police identify the driver of the vehicle as 45-year-old Jessica Swan, of Waterford. Swan died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.