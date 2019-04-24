CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fugitive from Ohio is in the custody of New York State Police after a traffic stop on the Thruway in Cheektowaga.

According to state police, on Sunday evening, officers received information to be on the lookout for a white Chrysler minivan with Ohio plates driven by a man accused of kidnapping five children and their mother from the Cleveland area.

New York State Police say they observed a vehicle matching the description on I-90 near the Cleveland Drive exit and pulled the vehicle over. The driver, 27-year-old William Angel, was detained and taken to the State Police barracks.

Police say the five children, ranging in age from six months to seven years old, along with their mother, were in the vehicle.

Investigators say Angel was wanted by the Cleveland Police Department for six counts of kidnapping, two counts of felony assault, and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Angel was taken to the Erie County Holding Center to await extradition to Ohio.

According to police, several members of the NYSP purchased diapers, food, clothing and toys for the children.

The mother of the children was treated for minor injuries. Emergency medical personnel also assisted in caring for the children.

Police say a relative from Ohio traveled to Buffalo to pick up the mother and her children.