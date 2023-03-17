Watch Now
NYSP investigating two vehicle crash on I-90 in the Town of Dunkirk

Posted at 12:57 PM, Mar 17, 2023
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one driver with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 9:05 p.m. Thursday on the I-90 in the Town of Dunkirk.

Police said 34-year-old Rashaun T. David of Buffalo was parked on the left shoulder with no lights on when he abruptly turned into traffic and was struck by a tractor-trailer that was unable to avoid a collision.

According to police, David was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. He was airlifted to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

All westbound lanes were closed from exit 59 in Dunkirk to exit 60 in Westfield. The lanes reopened at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.

