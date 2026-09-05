NYSP investigating fatal wrong way crash on I-90 in LeRoy

LEROY, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a wrong way crash on I-90 in LeRoy Friday night.

According to New York State Police, just before 11 p.m., police responded to a crash involving three vehicles on I-90 eastbound in the town of LeRoy.

A preliminary investigation determined a pickup truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90 when it crashed into an SUV. A tractor trailer was also invovled in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, 26-year-old Josias Perez of Caruthers, California, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with internal injuries. The two occupants of the tractor trailer were not injured.

The eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed temporarily but have reopened.

The crash in under investigation.