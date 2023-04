TOWN OF PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the westbound NYS Thruway in Pembroke.

The crash occurred just after noon when two passenger vehicles and a flatbed tractor-trailer crashed.

One fatality and no other injuries have been reported.

All westbound lanes remain blocked while accident reconstruction is being completed. Traffic westbound is currently being diverted at exit 48 until further notice.