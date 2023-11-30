NYSP investigating deadly crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-90 near Silver Creek exit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a deadly crash on I-90 near the Silver Creek exit.

The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said a tractor-trailer traveling east drifted from its lane and struck a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder to switch drivers.

According to police, the tractor-trailer that was traveling east jackknifed and overturned multiple times before it became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that overturned was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the tractor-trailer that was stopped were not injured.

The crash caused the closure of the eastbound I-90 for some time overnight but it has since reopened.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.