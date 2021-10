WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a bicyclist is dead after they were hit by a tractor trailer just south of Wellsville.

Troopers tell the WKBW newsroom the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of NY-19 and Weidrick Road.

NY-19 is closed in the area as investigators work to figure out how the crash happened. It is expected to reopen by noon Thursday.

The identity of the victim is not yet known.