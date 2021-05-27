Watch
NYSP investigate fatal motorcycle crash in the Town of Porter

Posted at 11:50 AM, May 27, 2021
TOWN OF PORTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the Town of Porter.

The crash occurred around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on Lake Road in the Town of Porter.

Police say the initial investigation has revealed 35-year-old Scott A. Tracey of Ransomville was traveling eastbound on Lake Road near the intersection with Cothran Road when he struck the guide rail and was ejected from the motorcycle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Niagara County Coroner.

NYSP say the investigation remains active.

