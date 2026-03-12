NYSP identify cold case victim who was located without a head or hands in Allegany County in 1970

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced that a cold case victim who was located without a head or hands in Allegany County in 1970 has now been identified.

Police said on March 20, 1970, the body of a male was located without a head or hands on Davis Hill Road in the Town of Andover. Over the last 56 years, police have continued to track down every lead, but the man's identity has remained unknown.

On June 07, 2022, an exhumation of the body was conducted to collect DNA. Police said with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the DNA was ultimately used to identify the victim as 35-year-old Clyde A. Coppage, who was living in Genesee, Pennsylvania, at the time of his disappearance.

Police said Coppage was not originally from the area and had never been reported missing. The investigation into his death remains open and active.

Anyone with information on Coppage is asked to contact police at 585-344-6200.