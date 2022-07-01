NYSP find 2 alligators found in Clarence Town Park

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — More cases of wild animals are popping up at people's homes in Western New York.

Two weeks ago, 7 News reported on a nine-foot long boa constrictor being found outside of a woman's home, in Derby.

New York State Police want to know how two alligators made it to a pond, in Clarence.

Note: Some of the pictures could be tough to look at.

New York State Trooper James O'Callaghan said, "In New York State it is illegal to possess an alligator so someone, somewhere had to have possessed these and just let them go in the wild."

On Wednesday, New York State Troopers were called to a pond at Clarence Town Park, right off Main Street, for an alligator caught by a fisherman.

O'Callaghan said, "As we went out there, we actually located another alligator. We had New York State DEC come in, and they ultimately had to euthanize. Alligators are illegal in New York."

Troopers said these alligators were three feet long.

While they were not full in size, it is something that will definitely catch you off guard and can turn into a dangerous situation.

"If you stand it up on its end, it is pretty tall," O'Callaghan said. "We live in Western New York, and an alligator is not something you see that often. That's why it was paramount that we get there as quick as we can, and then find out that there's actually two alligators in that pond."

Two weeks before, state troopers were called to Derby where they wrangled a 9-foot boa constrictor. The snake was then sent to the SPCA Serving Erie County.

"The bottom line is, when these animals are purchased, it's essentially a death sentence for the animal. There's very little that can be done with reptiles like this, especially reptiles that are not native to this area," SPCA Serving Erie County chief communications officer, Gina Latucca said.

While the SPCA Serving Erie County is home to various exotic animals, chief communications officer, Gina Lattuca, said pet adopters still tend to buy animals without knowing if the animal is legal to own in New York State.

As for how the two gators ended up in that Clarence pond, Trooper O'Callaghan said it is a mystery at the moment.

"It would be hard to figure that out. A lot of people dump animals, unfortunately; cats, dogs, everything else. It is a town park so, who knows how long they've been there. Being three feet long, they could have been there for months," Trooper O'Callaghan said.

The SPCA said the boa constrictor is currently in a "foster to adopt" home.

Anyone who has any questions about getting animals in New York State, and learning whether it is legal or not can call the Erie County SPCA at (716) 875-7360.